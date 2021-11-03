Short Interest in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rises By 29.2%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $41.08.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.
Purple Innovation Company Profile
Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.
