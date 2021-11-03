Short Interest in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rises By 29.2%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.