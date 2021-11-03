Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jupai by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jupai in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jupai in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Jupai stock remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 455,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,121. Jupai has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 million, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Jupai had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

