Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce sales of $785.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.00 million and the highest is $863.00 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $645.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,816. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,805,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.