Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 488,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,716. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

