NeoPhotonics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,424 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,334% compared to the average daily volume of 169 call options.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NPTN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. 13,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 685,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

