PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.9175 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $79.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

