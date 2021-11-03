Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.
NYSE AYX traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 0.67.
In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
