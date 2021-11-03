Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

NYSE AYX traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AYX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.