The Andersons’ (ANDE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

ANDE traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.70. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Andersons during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in The Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

