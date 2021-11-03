Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.50.

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSNF remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.