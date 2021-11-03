Unifty One Day Volume Reaches $839,145.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $32.20 or 0.00051517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $38.53 million and $839,145.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00084883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00073777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00100707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,341.24 or 0.99746549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,528.26 or 0.07245252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,652 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

