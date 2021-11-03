Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $23.79 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 392,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,792,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

