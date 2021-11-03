AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

