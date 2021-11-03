Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,438 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $242.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

