Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 3,074 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 407,904 shares worth $28,584,802. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $142.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $143.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.53%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

