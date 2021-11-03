Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Takes $6.27 Million Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 228,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,000. Leslie’s makes up about 1.8% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

LESL stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,023. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

