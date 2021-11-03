Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 156,499 Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 156,499 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNCR remained flat at $$2.45 on Wednesday. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $215.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

