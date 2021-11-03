The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $121.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

