Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading Up 12% This Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $6.69 million and $14,192.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $10.16 or 0.00016260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00084883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00073777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00100707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,341.24 or 0.99746549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,528.26 or 0.07245252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 803,253 coins and its circulating supply is 658,039 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

