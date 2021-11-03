OneLedger (OLT) Trading Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and $1.61 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00050173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00219651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00097826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004231 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

