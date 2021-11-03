Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $124.92 Million Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 388,700 shares during the quarter. Constellium comprises approximately 27.4% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.71% of Constellium worth $124,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,665,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in Constellium by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 588,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 364,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

CSTM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,255. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

