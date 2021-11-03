El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Purchased by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.44.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. Research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

