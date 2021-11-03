Oracle Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Vertex Energy makes up approximately 0.2% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of VTNR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 9,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.