Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.81 Million in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 97,544 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth $4,290,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,686. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.