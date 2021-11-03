Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $257,000.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 715.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $58.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

