Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,932 shares during the period. Enviva Partners makes up about 2.3% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 57.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth about $831,000.
Shares of EVA traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,423.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $70.58.
Enviva Partners Profile
Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
