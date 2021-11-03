Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,225 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $375,991.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,508 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,976 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Replimune Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,191. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

