Octagon Capital Advisors LP Purchases 332,753 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,753 shares during the period. Cardiff Oncology comprises about 1.4% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 2.48% of Cardiff Oncology worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

