EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 22,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,919,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

