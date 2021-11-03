Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,026,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LTSRF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 740,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,147. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

