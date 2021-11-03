Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,026,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LTSRF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 740,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,147. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.