Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.72

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.72 and last traded at $93.92, with a volume of 2466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.36.

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 743,725 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

