Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 85,089 shares.The stock last traded at $18.89 and had previously closed at $18.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $762.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

