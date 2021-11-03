Short Interest in MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Declines By 17.2%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,539,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 3,067,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,977,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MedMen Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded MedMen Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

Shares of MMNFF stock remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,631. MedMen Enterprises has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.