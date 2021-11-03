Scotiabank Boosts Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$32.50

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491. Wajax has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

