Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CHE traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, reaching $484.78. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.70. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

