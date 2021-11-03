Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Down to $46.37

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.37, but opened at $44.05. Ternium shares last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 8,494 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TX. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Get Ternium alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth about $38,052,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $30,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 449,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,371,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.