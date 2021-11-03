CorionX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $197,999.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $212,278.72 and $197,999.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00220499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00097896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004218 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

