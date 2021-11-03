Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 167,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,271. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.