BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 326,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,196. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

