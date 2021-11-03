BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 66.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

