BP p.l.c. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (LON:BP)

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 344.95 ($4.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 192.07 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 327.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 315.08. The stock has a market cap of £68.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

Several analysts have commented on BP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £371.70 ($485.63). Insiders purchased 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150 in the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

