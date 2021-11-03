Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.81 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

XM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

NYSE:XM traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 69,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

