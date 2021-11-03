Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,571. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.76. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.60.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

