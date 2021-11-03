Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,235 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.9% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 209,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,218,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

