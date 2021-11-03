Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $5,480,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.1% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Shares of PXD opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average is $159.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

