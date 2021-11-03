Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Onto Innovation worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $18,661,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $82.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.