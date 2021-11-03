Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,751 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $26,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $694.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $748.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $724.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Argus raised their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.