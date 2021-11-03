Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,605,498 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 11.29% of WestRock worth $1,604,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter worth $70,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

