Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $1,914,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT opened at $241.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.79 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

