Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of EchoStar Put Options (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,084 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,419% compared to the average volume of 203 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 11,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.60. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $28.37.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EchoStar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511,955 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 262,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 175,817 shares during the period.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

