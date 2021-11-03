PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Up to $41.20

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $44.00. PROG shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 23,279 shares traded.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get PROG alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.