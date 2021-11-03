PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Up to $41.20

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $44.00. PROG shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 23,279 shares traded.
PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
About PROG (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
